Understanding Celiac Disease: What It Is and How It's Treated

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that occurs in genetically predisposed individuals, where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. When someone with celiac disease consumes gluten, their immune system responds by attacking the small intestine, specifically damaging the villi, which are small, fingerlike projections that line the intestine and promote nutrient absorption. Without healthy villi, a person becomes malnourished, regardless of the quantity of food eaten.

Celiac disease affects approximately 1 in 100 people worldwide. The symptoms can vary significantly from one person to another, and can affect any system in the body. Common symptoms include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, weight loss, fatigue, and anemia. Some individuals may also experience joint pain, skin rashes, headaches, or depression.

Diagnosing celiac disease typically involves a combination of blood tests and a biopsy of the small intestine. Blood tests check for specific antibodies that are usually present in people with celiac disease. If a test is positive, a biopsy is conducted to check for damage to the villi in the small intestine.

The primary treatment for celiac disease is a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet. This means avoiding all foods that contain wheat, barley, and rye. It’s crucial for individuals with celiac disease to read food labels carefully and be aware of potential cross-contamination in food preparation areas. Many processed foods contain gluten, so vigilance is necessary to avoid accidental ingestion.

While there is currently no cure for celiac disease, adhering to a gluten-free diet can help manage symptoms and promote intestinal healing. Some individuals may need to take dietary supplements to correct deficiencies and support overall health. Regular follow-up with a gastroenterologist is essential to monitor the condition and ensure that complications do not arise.

