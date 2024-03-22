The Importance of Maintaining Social Connections in Supportive Living

Having good social connections is important at any stage in life, but for seniors in supportive living, they can be particularly helpful. The good news is, there is no shortage of opportunities for meaningful relationships within this type of community.

It is vital to stay connected with loved ones, of course. But with how busy people’s lives are, family and friends may not visit as much as residents would like. That is why establishing connections with other residents and with staff is helpful. It can be a challenge at first, but it’s a healthy, proactive step to staying active – which has benefits for maintaining good mental and physical health.

Studies show that isolation correlates with declining cognitive function, as well as increased severity of anxiety and depression. On the other hand, maintaining regular, healthy social connections has several benefits, such as better rest, lower blood pressure, elevated mood, and improvements in overall confidence and self-worth.

This is the main reason resident engagement programs and other social activities exist in supportive living communities, as they are key to establishing and maintaining wonderful social connections and friendships.

Such activities may include holiday parties, fitness programs, outings to local events and entertainment, crafts and other art programs, and educational activities like genealogy or cooking classes. Spending time with others who have similar interests is a great way to build friendships.

In all, friendships simply become more valuable as we age. They directly contribute to a more active, healthy lifestyle. For these reasons alone, it is important to encourage seniors to take advantage of social activity opportunities and to engage with their neighbors.

