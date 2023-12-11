The Art and Science of Architecture: a Legacy for the Ages

People travel all around the world to see history come alive through Art, Science, and Building Trade knowledge. In 23 A.D., imagine the creation of brick stockeries, tile mosaics, chimneys, and vaulted roofs with lime mortar and crushed tiles that support some of the United Kingdom’s most famous Roman architecture (the Roman Bath, for instance).

When you consider stereotypes about workers in the trowel trades here in the United States, remember that our country was founded by people who have masonry coursing through their bloodline. You can discover historical landmarks along the eastern seaboard from when America was first founded.

While many of us remember our ancestors through photographs or historical documents, some bloodlines are linked to important landmarks that were created centuries ago. Fast forward to 2023, when people in the United States associate the trades with dirty jobs for uneducated workers, a stereotype that has caused the decline of the next generation entering the industry. That preset notion could not be further from the truth when it comes to building and restoring our communities.

Imagine being able to say that your great-great-great-grandfather helped create a historical landmark that continues to stand the test of time, one that people come from all over the globe to see in person. Those who work in the trowel trades boast specific skills, craft knowledge, and markings that date back to Roman architecture from 2,000 years ago.

A change is needed to help get the next generation of builders to continue this legacy, a history that dates to European, Celtic, and Roman times.

We should encourage teens to start in the trades sooner, and begin apprenticeships in high school, like they do in the United Kingdom. Everyone’s role matters, and only you can choose how you want to be remembered.

The team at RHK Construction chooses a legacy of pre-cast masonry and concrete, a tradition that is three centuries strong!

