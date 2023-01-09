Natural ways to treat arthritis

Arthritis pain can make daily activities a challenge.

If you suffer from joint pain and stiffness due to arthritis, there are natural remedies to help control inflammation and slow the progression of the disease.

Your weight can have a big impact on arthritis symptoms. Extra weight puts more pressure on your joints, especially your knees, hips, and feet. Weight loss is a good way to naturally treat arthritis.

Guidelines from the American College of Rheumatology and Arthritis Foundation (ACR/AF) strongly recommend losing weight if you have osteoarthritis and overweight or obesity.

Follow a healthy diet. A plant-based diet provides antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation by eliminating free radicals from the body. Try adding turmeric into your dishes. Turmeric, the yellow spice common in Indian dishes, contains a chemical called curcumin. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Research suggests it may help reduce arthritis pain and inflammation.

Hot and cold therapy can also naturally treat arthritis by helping with inflammation. Take a long, warm shower or bath in the morning to help ease stiffness and using an electric blanket or moist heating pad to reduce discomfort overnight.

Cold treatments can help relieve joint pain, swelling, and inflammation. Wrap a gel ice pack or a bag of frozen vegetables in a towel and apply it to painful joints for quick relief. Never apply ice directly to the skin.

Walking, cycling and swimming are low impact activities that can help you stay active and manage your arthritis.

Yoga and Tai Chi are two exercises that can also offer arthritis relief. According to the Arthritis Foundation, yoga has been shown to decrease joint pain and stiffness as well as improve relaxation and reduce stress. Tai Chi has also been shown to reduce joint pain as well as improve range of motion and function.

Acupuncture is a form of Chinese medicine that involves inserting thin, small needles through the skin in specific acupoints on the body. This stimulates nerves, muscles and connective tissue to improve blood flow and activate the body’s natural painkillers.

