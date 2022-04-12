Natural Remedies for Allergies

Spring has sprung! And while we all are ready to enjoy the warmer weather, leaves coming back on the trees, grass growing in and plants beginning to bud, there is one drawback to this time of year: allergies.

Millions of people across the country suffer from some form of allergy, many of which are severe and can trigger colds and flu. This is particularly dangerous as we get older, so it’s important to monitor nearby allergens and their reactions in ourselves and older loved ones.

For many, the first idea to suppress those allergy symptoms is to try traditional allergy medications like nasal steroids, topical creams or tablets. But there are some natural remedies that can be effective in fighting off these harmful springtime allergens as well.

Cleanliness is Key

One of the best ways to guard against allergic reactions is to keep things clean. When you come inside from enjoying the spring sunshine, remove your shoes so you don’t track pollen and other contaminants into your living space. Bathing and changing clothes immediately is also helpful to rinse away any allergens from your skin and also to avoid contacting any that have clung to your clothing.

It’s also a good idea to have the proper HEPA air filter installed, to help keep the air in your home constantly clean. Changing your bedding weekly is also a great way to defend against harmful particulates, dust and other irritants from building up.

Keep Hydrated

It’s important to stay hydrated at all times, but hydration is also crucial to help clear congestion, post-nasal drip and a scratchy throat – common symptoms caused by allergies. In addition to water, hot beverages like tea can also help hydrate you and keep your nasal passages clear.

Avoid Prolonged Exposure

This may seem obvious, but a great way to eliminate allergic reactions is to not go where the allergens are. For some, this may be easy. But for others who enjoy more time outdoors in the spring, it’s a challenge. Therefore, try to limit your time outside, or do so in small batches. This will help minimize your exposure to harmful allergic particles and make any side effects easier to manage.

A supportive living community like Heritage Woods can help seniors with many of these safe, natural ways to ward off allergies. For more information, visit our website or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510