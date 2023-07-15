St. Charles Army veteran to receive custom-built home from Gary Sinise Foundation

Gwendolyn Reynders, 4, whose father, Travis, is the project coordinator for the Gary Sinise Foundation, draws an American flag on the floor inside the under-construction home of Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin, who was critically wounded in a helicopter crash while deployed in Iraq in March 2007. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) Program is building the home along with in-kind donations from various national partners, sub-contractors, and the American public. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)