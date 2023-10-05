Our View: Explore nearby cultural treasures

The Chicago area is home to rich cultural history just waiting to be explored and now your local library has a way for individuals and families to visit local educational institutions at discounted prices.

The St. Charles Public Library participates in Explore More Illinois, a free cultural pass program that allows Illinois public library cardholders to get discounts at museums, park districts, historical societies, zoos, arts centers, recreational facilities and other attractions. Cardholders can gain access to more than 60 places such as the Chicago Botanic Garden, DuPage Children’s Museum, the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and many more.

Libraries represent places to engage in learning for people of all ages. To further this mission, we invite cardholders to explore other institutions of learning outside of our four walls. Places such as The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago offer an immersive experience that not only educates but also inspires and connects us with our roots. Visitors can benefit from interactive exhibits and hands-on activities such as the ones you will find at the Kidzeum of Health and Science in Springfield or the Insect Asylum in Chicago.

For access to even more locations, try the Museum Adventure Pass program, which provides similar access and discounts to local attractions. The St. Charles Public Library participates in both free programs so the possibilities are endless.

It’s time to discover the treasures waiting for you within the walls and grounds of these locations. Learn more about Explore More Illinois by visiting www.scpld.org/use-your-library/museum-passes. To access the reservation portal, you will need your library card number and PIN. Once you are logged in, you will see offers for each cultural center for the next three months. You also can search for offers by date, attraction name or location. Information about each attraction and the offer is available before making the reservation. Patrons can have three active reservations at one time. For questions about the Museum Adventure Pass or Explore More Illinois, call 630-584-0076.