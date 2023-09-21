Our View: Beyond the Bookshelves: Watch our garden grow

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” ~Audrey Hepburn, actor and humanitarian

Watch Geneva Public Library’s Memorial Garden transform this fall when the Hortus sculpture arrives. Hortus, which means garden, is a custom sculpture created by artist Joshua Enck and commissioned by the Dudley D. Malone and Delores R. Malone Foundation. The 14-foot tall floral sculpture consists of three flowers: red, blue, and yellow that complement the garden’s colorful native plantings.

The Memorial Garden, located off Campbell Street on the north side of the library, features a lit walking path, seating, perennials, and natural stone outcroppings. The Foundation is a family-run philanthropic organization in memory of Dudley and Dorothy Malone, who lived in Geneva for many years and were active members of the community.

Visit the library this fall and let us help you find your next great read, attend a program, get assistance with your technology needs, join a discussion group, enjoy the art gallery, and so much more.

The librarian recommends: “Alternating between the past and the present, you will fall in love with the town of Barry’s Bay and the warm cast of characters in ‘Every Summer After’ by Carly Fortune. Percy and Sam’s love story leaps off the page with a little bit of spice and a whole lot of sweet,” says Librarian Lauren Maxwell.

Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.