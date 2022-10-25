Letter: Casten the better choice for Congress

To the editor:

With the primary elections coming to a close we are on the cusp of the American political season where the political hard right is drawing a bead on the great center of American life.

The many elections at the local, state and federal level are all demanding attention and trust. We need trust; when we buy a can of tomato soup we trust that there will be tomato soup inside the can. We must be discerning as we consider how to cast a vote.

Orland Park Mayor Republican Keith Pekau has taken a deep dive into the harshness of the hard right. The Republican can of soup is not at all what the label would have us believe; they are opposed to gun safety measures, and for that reason gun interests support Pekau. Groups with labels like “Moms for Liberty” do not seek accountability, they want intimidation of library boards and the public servants who make such cornerstones possible. That is why they support Pekau.

Congressman Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, provides a beacon for what America needs; clean air, clean water, education which is in fact truthful, not biased, reasonable gun safety measures to stop the slaughter on our streets and places of worship, schools, and markets. That is why he is opposed by organizations which cry “liberty” but want dominance instead of deliverance from fear.

Casten makes sense without distilling fear.

Edward C. Marth

St. Charles