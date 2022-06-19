Letter: Thank you to the Elburn community for supporting veterans

To the editor:

The members of the Daniel Simpson American Legion Auxiliary Elburn Unit #630 wish to thank the community for their generosity toward our Poppy Days on May20 and 21. Your show of support for this important program is greatly appreciated.

We would also like to thank the many American Legion, Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion volunteers who put in hours on the streets. Legionnaires – Scott Boan, Bob Britz, Charles Coffey, Chet Cybulski, Joanne Gabl, Laura Kolzow, Mark Krebs, Steve Lindquist, Bob Merriner, Chris Mulvihill and John Reece. Auxiliary Members – Marleah Anderson, Diane Bobel, Marjorie Cybulski, Kathleen Jackson, Lois Mack, Kay Swift and MaryCoffey. Sons of the American Legion – Dan Arand.

Many thanks go out to the area businesses that allowed us to be inside or outside of their buildings. They include Ream’s Meat Market, Elburn Post Office, The Corner Grind, Rise N Dine, Jewel, Brianna’s Pancake House, Elburn Lion’s Club and the Aurora Amvets. Thank you for all courtesies extended to our volunteers.

All the proceeds of Poppy Days go towards veterans and their families. Elburn Auxiliary has donated $3,000 dollars to veteran’s programs this past year. The Elburn Unit will continue to help with the needs of our veterans who have and are currently giving so much for our country.

We hope everyone enjoyed their Memorial Day and took some time to reflect on the reason for the holiday…Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Mary Coffey, Poppy Chairmen

Daniel Simpson American Legion Auxiliary Unit #630, Elburn