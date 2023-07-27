Action Consulting and Therapy: The power of pausing for mental health

In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, it’s no surprise that mental health concerns have become increasingly prevalent.

The pressures of work, school, relationships and social media, to name a few, often can feel overwhelming, leaving individuals feeling mentally drained and emotionally exhausted. Amid the constant hustle and bustle of life, taking a moment to pause and prioritize mental health is of utmost importance.

Pausing for mental health involves deliberately taking time for self-reflection, relaxation and rejuvenation. It goes beyond merely catching one’s breath. It involves introspection and being in tune with one’s emotional state or checking in with one’s self. While pausing may seem counterintuitive to achieving personal and professional goals, it can lead to enhanced focus, productivity and overall well-being.

One of the primary advantages of pausing for mental health is the reduction of stress. Chronic stress has adverse effects on both the mind and body. Taking a pause allows individuals to disengage from stressors, providing a chance for the nervous system to reset and recover. This, in turn, promotes clear thinking, emotional stability and can prevent burnout and even stress-induced medical conditions.

By pausing, individuals can create boundaries between their personal and professional lives, preventing the blurring of lines and protecting their mental health. Pausing also fosters self-awareness and emotional intelligence. In the rush of everyday life, we may neglect to acknowledge our feelings and emotions. Taking the time to pause and reflect allows us to identify any negative thought patterns or triggers that may be impacting our well-being. This heightened self-awareness empowers individuals to develop coping strategies and seek support when needed, leading to healthier problem-solving overall.

Additionally, pausing can improve interpersonal relationships. When we neglect our mental health, it can affect how we interact with others, leading to conflicts and misunderstandings. Taking a pause can help individuals respond to situations more thoughtfully and empathetically, fostering better communication and mutual understanding.

Furthermore, pausing promotes creativity and innovation. By taking breaks and stepping away from the task at hand, individuals allow their minds to make unexpected connections and come up with novel ideas.

Organizations that prioritize employee well-being experience higher levels of engagement, productivity and retention. By recognizing the importance of mental health breaks and offering supportive environments, employers can create a healthier and more motivated workforce.

Despite its numerous benefits, pausing for mental health is often stigmatized or viewed as a sign of weakness. Some individuals may feel guilty for taking breaks or fear falling behind in the competitive world. To overcome this, it is crucial to promote open conversations about mental health and destigmatize the concept of pausing. Encouraging mindfulness practices, relaxation techniques and incorporating paid mental health days in workplace policies can go a long way in fostering a culture that values well-being.

Pausing is a powerful and viable action you can take as a vital aspect of maintaining overall well-being in today’s fast-paced world.

• Lynette Spencer is a licensed clinical social worker and the managing partner at Action Consulting and Therapy in Geneva.