St. Charles Park District: Indoor fun for everyone!

No matter the weather, the St. Charles Park District ensures there’s still plenty of chances for active play. Cure cabin fever with a host of indoor programs and activities for every member of the family.

Get the Wiggles Out

Kids, ages 5 and younger, can move and groove during Itsy Bitsy Playtime at Sportsplex. Offered Tuesdays and Thursdays now through March 30 for only $2 per person, the program provides hula hoops and a variety of balls, among other items. Advance registration is required.

“Children enjoy an endless variety of play patterns with easy-to-stack movable blocks,” said Cayla Greenfield, Sportsplex and River View Miniature Golf manager. “It is also a great opportunity for children to experience more social interaction.”

Toddler Time, also for ages 5 and younger, is held Mondays Wednesday and Fridays at Pottawatomie Community Center. Toddlers and preschoolers can burn off energy with the help of balls, scooters and easily maneuverable riding toys during this open play program. There’s no fee for park district residents, while nonresidents pay only $5 per person.

Turf Time

When it comes to planning an activity for the whole family, Sportsplex has it covered with the opportunity to reserve half a turf field. The sizable indoor space is ideal for tossing around a football, practicing soccer drills or running. Greater availability for field time can be found when schools are on break. Reservations are for one hour. Parent supervision is required. To inquire about rentals, call 630-513-4388.

Strengthen Your Game

Golfers of any age can opt to use the Foresight GC Quad Launch Simulator at Pottawatomie Golf Course. The simulator is open every day of the year, though reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling the pro shop at 630-584-8356.

By way of this hour-long virtual experience, golfers can not only witness the distance the ball travels through the air but their total distance with each individual club. As many as four players may use the simulator at a time. At present, the device only works with right-handed golfers, but upgrades are in the works to accommodate left-handed players.

“You can play a round on one of more than 20 courses, including Merion, Linfield, Pebble Beach, Spyglass and St. Andrews Old Course, just to name a few,” said Billy Ogiego, assistant golf manager at Pottawatomie Golf Course.

For more information about these and additional winter park district programs, visit www.stcparks.org.