St. Charles Park District: Discover new active programs at Norris Recreation Center

With a new year comes the opportunity to discover a new pastime or skill.

The variety of programs at the Norris Recreation Center, a facility of the St. Charles Park District, help community members not only explore but also make social connections and have fun throughout the season.

“During the winter months, it is important to stay active for both physical and mental health,” said Andrea Masoncup, assistant superintendent of recreation.

Open to ages 12 and older, the Ultimate Rowing Experience challenges almost the entire body. This high-intensity yet low-impact program covers the fundamentals and beyond. Participants have the opportunity to learn proper form while maximizing cardiovascular benefits. All ability levels are welcome, and those interested can choose one, three, five or 10 sessions with the chance to customize workouts. Appointments can be made at the guest services desk of the Norris Recreation Center.

Another low-impact option aimed at a more toned form of exercise is the new Stretch it Out on Jan. 28. This program incorporates Pilates, yoga and core toning using tools such as a foam roller and Pilates ball. Gentle, yet effective, exercises work to strengthen both mind and body.

On Feb. 4, let the friendly competition commence with the new Member and Guest Tennis Classic Co-Ed Doubles Tournament for ages 21 and older. Members of the Norris Recreation Center are invited to bring a guest to battle it out on the courts. All players will receive a special gift.

Here’s something different: a Couples Massage Clinic on Feb. 20. While participants can be spouses, they also can be parent/child or a couple of friends. The advantages of a proper massage are numerous, from increased relaxation and well-being to reduced muscle pain and improved circulation. Participants will receive guidance on identifying and massaging tight or tender spots with a focus on the head, neck and shoulder region.

Make a resolution to find tranquility and rejuvenation in 2023 with Vibrational Sound Healing. Participants will be introduced to the powerful sounds of the gong, which balances the central nervous system and allows for a deeper level of meditation. Singing crystals, as well as Tibetan bowls, which vibrate and create a sonorous and enveloping experience, will be added to the practice. The course, open to ages 12 and older, takes place Jan. 12, Feb. 2 and March 2.

Make the most of a Friday evening by playing tennis in the company of friends. Available to those 18 and older, the co-ed Friday Night Lights will feature rotating tennis competitions followed by pizza and soft drinks. Participants need a 3.5 rating or above from the United States Tennis Association. Friday Night Lights takes place Jan. 27 and March 3.

To learn more details about these programs, visit norrisrec.org or call 630-377-1405.