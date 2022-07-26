@Your Batavia Public Library: Grab some good reads, audio books before summer reading program wraps up

We’re at that point in the summer that usually left me feeling rather conflicted when I was growing up.

School soon would begin – in just a few weeks, actually – and still there was so much I wanted to do. And so many more books I wanted to read simply for the sheer pleasure of it.

With less-sticky summer temperatures in the forecast, it’s the perfect time to grab a good ebook and sprawl in the grass for a leisurely read. Or maybe sneak a little relaxing reading time in during that hiking trip with a travelogue. Stay entertained on those long (and I do mean looong) family road trips by listening to audiobooks.

You’ve never tried some of those options before? Then you’re in luck. That’s the point of the library’s Summer Reading Club. This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path and encourages everyone to be a bit adventurous this summer.

That means mixing up your usual genres and methods of absorbing books. Never tried a graphic novel, audiobook or suspenseful thriller? Here’s your chance.

But you only have through Monday, Aug. 8.

That’s the last day to list books you’ve read this summer on your paper record or log books into the Beanstack app. For adults and teens, tracking your reading allows you to earn rewards and have an opportunity to win an end-of-summer prize. Children tracking their summer reading on Beanstack have the chance to win prizes and reading rewards, too. Squeezing in some adventure and the chance to win prizes sounds like a pretty sweet summer finale.

Also before school begins, Friends of the Batavia Public Library will host two opportunities to stock up on books at two sales in August.

Stock Your Classroom Sale is scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6. The sale will be in the FriendSpace, located in the library’s lower level. This sale is open to teachers, including preschool teachers, day care employees, parents who home-school their children and other individuals who teach and mentor children. Prices begin at 25 cents for paperbacks and 50 cents for hardcovers. All educator materials are just 25 cents.

The monthly book sale is from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the lower-level FriendSpace. If you’re looking for bargain books, games and other items, this is the perfect sale for you. There just might be the right book to help you or your teen study for big exams.

Shortly after classes resume for the school year, many high school students and their parents begin prepping for the ACT or SAT. Back by popular demand, the library will host an ACT practice test from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. This practice test will be provided in the library meeting room and space is limited. Register for the ACT Practice Test at batavia.libnet.info/event/6846905.

Before summer segues into fall, check out the adventures in store for you at Batavia Public Library.