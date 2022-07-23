Learning to Grow: Apical Dominance

Apical Dominance. What the heck is that?

Plants send out growth from the highest tip of each shoot. The top shoot produces the flower. It becomes the dominant part of the plant. This is commonly seen in the growth of trees.

Okay, let’s talk about apical dominance when it comes to roses.

For a variety of reasons, Dr. Huey, a red rose you have almost certainly seen, is one of the most common roses in the Midwest, probably because some hybridizers chose to graft other roses onto Dr. Huey rootstock.

Dr. Huey’s rootstock is very hardy and can easily withstand our cold winters. When we have a harsh winter, and the top growth of the more tender rose dies, the rootstock of the rose underneath, which in many cases is Dr. Huey, takes over, grows and blooms.

Many people have this rose. It is very pretty, but it only blooms once. Here’s how you can overcome apical dominance, and get more blooms from this rose (and with any rose with a soft stem).

Instead of cutting it back when it starts to bend sideways, either let nature take its course, as I did with the rose pictured. Or allow it to bend sideways.

Another rose that is very popular that is sold as a climber, is Zephirine Drouhin, a Bourbon rose from 1868. You can attach it to a trellis and encourage it to climb, but because it has soft stems, it bends and overcomes apical dominance!

Donna Mack is a University of Illinois Extension Kane County master gardener. Email the extension office at uiemg-kane@illinois.edu for more information.