Word from Elburn: See what’s blooming this month at Town and Country Library

It’s true what they say about May and flowers. Everything seems to be blooming – even the lobby of the Town and Country Library!

We hope you will join us May 6 and 7 when the Friends of the Library host their annual Mother’s Day weekend Flower and Plant Sale fundraiser and Spring Garden Raffle. All flowers and plants available for purchase are locally grown and hardy annuals. Choose from potted plants or hanging baskets. For information, visit elburnfriends.org.

We can’t get enough blooms this month. Peggy Garvin of Garvin Gardens will be at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, to host her popular floral arranging class and we’ll create annual container gardens. Participants should bring their own scissors or shears. Registration is required.

From 1929-2009, Kiddieland in Melrose Park brought joy to thousands of families. At this month’s Midday Monday, we’ll learn about the history of the park (including the family fight that caused it to be sold) and enjoy exclusive videos of Kiddieland and the auctioning of the rides. “Kiddieland Remembered” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 9.

Join us from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, for Family Yoga. Build a deeper connection, laugh while you move and enjoy moments of relaxation in this themed yoga class for families with children in grades K-6.

A special workshop presented by the Traveling Naturalists from the Kane County Forest Preserves takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23. This month’s theme is “Nature Detectives.” We’ll have fun while bringing a bit of the outdoors inside the library.

Does life feel a bit more confusing and stressful lately? Incorporating meditation into our daily routine can be a change that makes a big difference. Join Ajili Hodari, a longtime practitioner of meditation, as he teaches a simple technique to increase personal well-being from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

For a full list and details on upcoming programs, stop in and pick up a copy of the library’s program guide or visit the library’s website at tcpld.org. Stay up to date by following the library’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.