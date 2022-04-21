Beyond the Bookshelves: Discover opportunities at Geneva Public Library’s volunteer fair

“Volunteering is at the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.” – Heather French Henry

We are fortunate to have a number of nonprofit organizations in our community that give so much of their time and talent. Consider becoming a member of one of these groups at the Geneva Public Library’s Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30. Stop by and meet representatives from organizations, ask questions and find out more about volunteer opportunities in our area.

Learn more at gpld.org/events.

The librarian recommends: “Cold-Hearted Rake” by Lisa Kleypas introduces readers to the Ravenels, a family notorious for their quick tempers and scandalous behavior. The wickedly charming rake Devon Ravenel inherits his late cousin’s estate and responsibilities – which he doesn’t want – and clashes with the widowed Kathleen over its future. Who will prevail, or will love triumph? “Bridgerton” fans looking for a new family to fall in love with will enjoy this book, librarian Sophie said.

Paula Krapf is public relations and marketing manager for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.