Batavia police reports for: Jan. 8-11, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Michael A. Witt, 19, of the 400 block of North River Street, Batavia, was charged Jan. 8 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving with a suspended license. Witt’s vehicle was registered at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Teiler E. Vasquez-Cordero, 32, of the 500 block of South Elmwood Drive, Aurora, was charged Jan. 8 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving without a valid license. Vasquez-Cordero’s vehicle registered at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Lance A. Buss, 23, of the 700 block of McKee Street, Batavia, was arrested Jan. 9 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of phone harassment, disorderly conduct and assault.

• Peyton C. Moore, 19, of the 4100 block of Weaver Court, Oswego, was charged Jan. 10 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Moore’s vehicle was registered traveling at 71 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue.

• Caleb N. Ramos, 19, of the 1100 block of Pin Oak Trail, Aurora, was charged Jan. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Ramos’s vehicle was registered traveling at 81 miles an hour in 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

• Esteban Rios-Garcia, 30, of the 700 block of East State Street, Geneva, was charged Jan. 11 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, speeding, improper lane use, failure to signal, driving an uninsured vehicle, no valid license and possession of open liquor by a driver.