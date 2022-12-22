Batavia police reports for: Dec. 12-14, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Duke & Lee’s, 1451 E. Lathem St., Batavia, reported Dec. 12 that someone used checks to make unauthorized withdrawals.

• A resident of the 400 block of Park Street reported Dec. 14 that he was victimized by a phone scam and lost $5,000.

• Life Storage, 500 N. Kirk Road, Batavia, reported Dec. 14 that a storage unit was broken into and five pairs of men’s shoes and boots valued at $800 and a carpet cleaner valued at $400 were taken.

• Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported Dec. 14 that two sound bars and subwoofers, a dollhouse, a motorbike, a jacket and three socks, valued at $978.23, was stolen.

• A raincoat valued at $300 was reported stolen Dec. 12 from Funway Amusements, 1335 S. River St., Batavia.

• Darrell Guyton, 31, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Dec. 12 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Guyton was clocked traveling 84 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 400 block of South Kirk Road.