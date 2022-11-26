Geneva police reports for: Nov. 17-22, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Lauren N. Vago, 40, of the 300 block of South Fordham Avenue, Aurora, was charged Nov. 23 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. Vago allegedly threw her car keys at the victim, striking his left ear and neck, leaving a swollen ear and red mark on his neck. The incident occurred in the in the 600 block of Oakwood Drive.

• Brandon M. Loughran, 32, of the 1200 block of Hillsboro Drive, Batavia, was charged Nov. 15 with battery. Police were called to Mavis Tires and Brakes, 1575 S. Randall Road, Geneva, where Loughran allegedly struck another person in the head with a flashlight during an argument.

• Jasmin Zavala Moreno, 31, of the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Elgin, was charged Nov. 17 with driving under the influence and public intoxication.

• Caleb W. Clausen, 34, of the 100 block of Caroline Court, Geneva, was charged Nov. 19 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and improper lane use in the 300 block of South Randall Road.