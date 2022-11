Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Latilya T. White, 35, of the 3200 block of Sonoma Court, DeKalb, was charged Nov. 3 with possession of more than 30 grams but less than 100 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger, both misdemeanors.