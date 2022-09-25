Geneva police reports for: Sept. 17, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Dylan M. Lockwood, 23, of the 2100 block of Sheffield Drive, Geneva, was charged Sept. 17 with possession of marijuana and speeding.

• Kaleb R. Gielski, 20, of the 40W300 block of Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, Campton Hills, was charged Sept. 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger after the driver was stopped for not having headlights on when required.

• Isabella G. Scopa, 23, of the 200 block of Cassidy Lane, Elgin, was charged Sept. 17 with driving under the influence and speeding.