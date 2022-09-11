Batavia police reports for: Sept. 2-5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Carlos D. Tinoco-Islas, 23, of the 12000 block of Galena Boulevard, Plano, was charged Sept. 2 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and illegal use of lighting system.

• Kendahl C. Ancheta, 31, of the 2500 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, was charged Sept. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Ancheta’s vehicle was clocked at 60 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• A house in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue was reported burglarized Sept. 4 of a $2 bottle of water and $10 in damage done to a locking system.

• Merchandise valued at $2,106.10 was reported shoplifted Sept. 4 from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Items taken were a cell phone, three bottles of alcohol, 37 pharmaceutical products, five consumable goods, one merchandise item and one food item.

• Efren A. Melchor-Hernandez, 35, of the 400 block of East Blair Street, West Chicago, was charged Sept. 4 with driving under the influence, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Darien T. Randle, 30, of the 600 block of North Prairie Street, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 5 on a Minnesota warrant.

• Manuel Putul-Tiul 47, of the 600 block of Elgin, was arrested Sept. 5 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while never issued a license. Putul-Tiul was also charged with not having a valid license and speeding 62 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on North Kirk Road.

• Erna Haskovic, 19, of the 1300 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged Sept. 5 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Haskovic’s speed was clocked at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.