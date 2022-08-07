Batavia police reports for: July 28-Aug. 3

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Beauty and skin care products valued at $1,000 were reported shoplifted July 28 from Walgreens, 1918 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

• Phillip G. Lawson, 24, of the 0-99 block of Saddlewood Drive, Sugar Grove, was arrested July 28 on a Batavia warrant on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault of a police officer.

• An unlocked bicycle valued at $120 was reported stolen July 29 from outside Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Lana K. Khelifi, 21, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged July 29 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• A speaker valued at $48 was reported stolen July 30 from Walgreens, 122 W. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Sebastian Chiu, 22, of the 0-99 block of Miller Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 2 with speeding 26 miles to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Chiu was clocked at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• A saw tool valued at $500 was reported stolen Aug. 2 from a residential burglary in the 0-99 block of South Barton Trail, Batavia.

• Rafael Caballero Jr., 45, of the 500 block of Fargo Boulevard, Geneva, was charged Aug. 3 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police clocked Caballero at 68 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 300 block of South Batavia Avenue.

• Jose A. Munoz-Zayas, 58, of the 1300 block of North Glen Circle, Aurora, was charged Aug. 3 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police clocked Munoz-Zayas at 84 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on South Batavia Avenue.