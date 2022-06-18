Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 1-13

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Daniel J. Schmidt, 30, of the 400 block of Ryerson Avenue, Elgin, was charged June 13 with two counts of misdemeanor battery. According to reports, deputies were called to the 35W700 block of Rose Avenue, St. Charles Township at about 3:30 p.m. in response to a dispute over an unpaid car repair bill. Schmidt told the deputy that the homeowner owed him for a car repair, and had towed it to the Rose Avenue residence. Schmidt said when he arrived, the homeowner shot him in the face. Schmidt had open, circular wounds to his face, the report stated. The homeowner stated he defended himself with a training marker pistol loaded with pepper ball pellets after Schmidt began to hit him in the face, the report stated. Deputies took Schmidt to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital for treatment before he was taken to jail, the report stated.

• Midwest Ground Cover, 48W801 Route 64, Maple Park, reported 11 landscaping plants valued at $300, plus labor, were stolen June 8, June 11 and 12 from the front of the business. Taken were five begonias, one salvia, four petunias and one canna.

• Giovanni Canale, 52, of the 1N200 block of Kirk Road, Geneva Township, was charged June 7 with livestock running at large. Ten to 15 goats were loose on a neighbor’s property, as well as three sheep two properties north, a young cow secured to a tree with a chain too short to graze on grass and without food or water. The deputy also spoke to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, which stated it would open an investigation into the treatment and living conditions of Canale’s animals, the report stated. The sheriff’s office had received seven calls for assistance regarding Canale’s livestock running loose from April 26 to June 4, according to the report.

• Jacob B. Lenschow, 20, of the 11N800 block of Romke Road, Burlington Township, was charged June 1 with speeding 35 or more miles over the limit. Lenschow’s 2014 white Infiniti Q50S was clocked at 102 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone traveling east on Lees Road from Warford Road, Maple Park at 8:20 p.m., the report stated.