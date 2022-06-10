Geneva police reports for: May 15-June 4

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Elisa L. Hill, 26, of the 700 block of Brook Street, Elgin, was charged May 22 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving with only one headlight and driving with a suspended license.

• Shuying Chen, 42 of the 1500 block of Hunter Court, Geneva, was charged May 15 with misdemeanor domestic battery. According to police reports, Chen allegedly threw a steel tray and a Tupperware container at the victim.

• Hally A. Haight, 39, of the 800 block of Valley Lane, Geneva, was charged June 1 with assault and criminal damage to property. According to the police report, Haight threatened to hit the victim and punched the window of a residence, breaking the wood frame around it.

• Stephanie L. Grifo, 40, of the 200 block of North Oakhurst Drive, Aurora, was charged June 3 with driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions.

• Amir Mehranfar, 37, of the 6000 block of Canterbury Lane, Hoffman Estates, was charged June 4 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding 15 to 20 miles over the posted limit in the 500 block of North Bennett Street.

• James H. Zick, 58, of the 1700 block of South Fourth Place, St. Charles, was charged June 4 with driving under the influence and speeding 15 to 20 miles over the posted limit.