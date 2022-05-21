Batavia police reports for: May 12-14

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Juan A. Ramirez-Vazquez, 24, of the 700 block of Hammond Avenue, Batavia, was charged May 12 with driving under the influence, speeding and improper lane use.

• Gerardo A. Garcia-Cruz, 34, of the 800 block of North Prairie Street, Batavia, was charged May 14 with driving under the influence and disobeying a stop sign.

• A mail box and support pole valued at $500 were reported damaged May 14 on Johnson Woods Drive.

• Jair Arteaga-Victorino, 38, of the 600 block of Lakeside Circle, Wheeling, was arrested May 13 on a Batavia warrant on charges of identify theft and attempting identity theft of more than $300 but less than $2,000.