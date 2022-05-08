Geneva police reports for: April 13-May 2

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Yasmine L. Gist, 25, of the 1700 block of Canterfield Parkway, West Dundee, was charged May 1 with driving under the influence and public intoxication in the 300 block of Crescent Place.

• Candace N. Bostick, 35, of the 100 block of South Porter Street, Michigan City, Ind,. was charged May 2 with driving under the influence.

• Molly C. Moss, 23, of the 2100 block of Bridle Court, St. Charles, was charged April 22 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving without rear taillights as required.

• Natalie Nino, 22, of the 2800 block of Edgington Street, Franklin Park, was charged April 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 59 miles an hour in 45-mile-an-hour zone in the 300 block of South Randall Road.

• Jorge A. Valero, 51, of the 1900 block NE Second Street, Deerfield Beach, Fla., was charged April 13 with theft of a wallet valued at $100 and $136 that it contained from a shopper at Home Goods, 708 Commons Drive, Geneva.