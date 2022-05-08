Batavia police reports for: April 28-May 2

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Steven M. Strzalka, 42, of the 50 block of Cheshire Court, Yorkville, was charged April 30 with driving under the influence, improper lane use and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• The exterior of a house in the 100 block of North Dixon Drive, Batavia, was reported May 1 to have $200 in damage after being egged.

• A bottle of liquor valued at $64.99, was reported stolen May 2 from Shell Dunkin Donuts Circle K, 108 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Caron M. Strong, 26, of the 0-99 block of South Main Street, Sugar Grove, was charged April 28 with driving without headlights when required, driving with a suspended license and driving with a revoked registration. Strong was also arrested on a DuPage County warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court on a traffic charge of driving with a suspended license.

• An iPhone 11 valued at $500 was reported damaged April 28 at Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.