Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: March 14-April 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Emilie Weinz-Stander, 31, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Batavia, was charged April 6 with violating an order of protection. Weinz-Stander is currently being held in the Kane County jail on a $12,500 bond for the same charge, records show. She called the protected person five times from jail, the report stated. The order of protection was served on Nov. 18, 2021 and is in effect through April 18, records show.

• A resident of the 0-99 block of Hathaway Crescent, Sugar Grove, reported April 5 that $1,700 was deducted from her American Express account and when she checked her Navy Federal account, $10,000 in charges had been made. Deputies advised her to freeze her accounts and contact the credit bureau.

• Myles J. Emmett, 24, of the 500 block of Longmeadow Street, Courtland, was charged March 14 with speeding 35 miles an hour or more over the speed limit. Deputies clocked Emmett’s 2007 white Lexus at 113 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone, traveling south on Randall Road south of Highland Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

• Curtis A. Zeiger, 53, of the 1600 block of Lyndale Road, Aurora, was charged March 22 with violating his bail bond conditions. Deputies were called to the 39W200 block of Creek View Road, Sugar Grove Township where Zeiger is not allowed, according to the terms of his release.

• Jamal M. Hamilton, 27, of the 12000 block of Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, was charged March 25 with speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the speed limit. Deputies clocked Hamilton’s 2017 white Mazda CX-5 came up behind a marked Kane County patrol car traveling west at 90 miles an hour, on Route 38, east of Schrader Road in Virgil Township shortly before 4 a.m., reports stated. The patrol car pulled over to the shoulder of the road while the Mazda passed, accelerating to 100 miles an hour in a 55-mile-an-hour zone.