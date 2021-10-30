St. Charles police reports: Oct. 31, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Kenneth Joseph Chavez, 25, of the 1100 block of Fern Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 19 with two counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and two counts of domestic battery.

DUI

• Justin Daniel Rosson, 31, of the 4900 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

• Matthew Timothy Ryan Suarez, 32, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 2:02 a.m. Oct. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, disobeying a stop or yield sign, improper use of turn signal, driving with expired registration and driving with unsealed marijuana in the vehicle.

• Gordon Curtis Audet, 30, of the 1600 block of Covington Court, St. Charles, was charged at 1:58 a.m. Oct. 17 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol – no drivers license, speeding, driving on a suspended/revoked/cancelled drivers license, driving with expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

Felix Chagolla, 27, of the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, Elgin, was charged at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 11 with two felony counts of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories.