St. Charles Public Library announces Books and Brunch guest speaker

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation has announced author Scott Turow as the guest speaker at its Books and Brunch fundraising event, to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Road.

The fundraiser will include a lecture, autograph signing, book giveaways, basket raffles and food. Tickets will go on sale for $65 per person on June 26 and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased by calling the library’s administrative office at 630-584-0076, ext. 230 or in person at the library.