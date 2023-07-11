Emagine Batavia debuts Super EMX movie auditorium

BATAVIA – Emagine Batavia’s brand new Super EMX auditorium, featuring a 96-foot wide, 53-foot tall movie screen, is now open to the public.

Gary and Jerri Barrows of Hoffman Estates sit for a showing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at the new Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The auditorium held its grand opening on Tuesday, July 11 with a showing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

According to a news release from Emagine Entertainment, the 414-seat Super EMX auditorium was still under construction when Emagine Batavia opened June 1 in the former Randall 15 IMAX theatre location. The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound.

The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

In addition to 12 auditoriums, Emagine Batavia includes a bar, fresh pizza oven, pool tables, heated recliners, video games, an interactive bowling experience and more. Private screening rooms are also available.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 N. Randall Road.