July 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Emagine Batavia debuts Super EMX movie auditorium

By Shaw Local News Network
Emagine Entertainment, Inc. opened their premium large format Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The theater seats 414 guests.

BATAVIA – Emagine Batavia’s brand new Super EMX auditorium, featuring a 96-foot wide, 53-foot tall movie screen, is now open to the public.

Gary and Jerri Barrows of Hoffman Estates sit for a showing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at the new Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The auditorium held its grand opening on Tuesday, July 11 with a showing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

According to a news release from Emagine Entertainment, the 414-seat Super EMX auditorium was still under construction when Emagine Batavia opened June 1 in the former Randall 15 IMAX theatre location. The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound.

The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

In addition to 12 auditoriums, Emagine Batavia includes a bar, fresh pizza oven, pool tables, heated recliners, video games, an interactive bowling experience and more. Private screening rooms are also available.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 N. Randall Road.

The Super EMX auditorium at the Emagine Batavia movie theatre opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

