The Kane County Fair returns next week. Here’s what to expect

The 154th annual Kane County Fair returns next week with plenty of old favorites, along with some exciting new attractions.

The fair will take place July 12-16 at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

Kane County Fair President Larry Breon estimated an attendance of about 60,000 people at last year’s fair, and is hoping for a similar number of attendees again this year. He said when it comes to an outdoor event like the fair, attendance is weather-driven and that rain and air quality could be major factors this year.

The fair will feature new free shows like the Rhinestone Roper, as well as returning favorites like the pig races, the car show and 4-H shows. In recent years, Breon said the fan-favorite attractions have been the demolition derby, bull riders and the truck pull.

Piglets race around a track during the last day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Breon said organizers are trying to make the fair as affordable as possible, charging either $5 or $10 for entry, and offering a wide variety of free entertainment. Parking and entry to the beer garden are also free.

All music at the Miller Lite Sound Stage and entertainment throughout the fairgrounds will be free, except for the ticketed events at the Grandstand Stage.

Breon has been president of the fair for over 15 years, and has been attending the event since his childhood, when it was held in Elgin. He said his favorite attractions are the 4-H shows and exhibits, which he sees as the main reason for the fair.

He explained that years ago, when Randall Road was a “mediocre two-lane county road,” the fair was mostly focused on agriculture, with many farm machinery exhibitors.

But while the scenery and exhibits have changed significantly over the years, thanks to 4-H, the fair is still one of the few places where people can see farm animals and real agricultural work, Breon said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Mary Kelley, 10, hugs her four-month old dairy cow Tootsie on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Elburn girl leases a cow every year with help from her family. (John Starks/John Starks)

“They can actually see a cow being milked,” Breon said. “Milk doesn’t come from Jewel. It comes from a cow first, and that’s one of those things that’s kind of being lost.”

Hours of Operation

Wednesday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Friday: noon - midnight

Saturday: noon - midnight

Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.

Admission

Wednesday and Thursday: $5 per person

Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12

Children under 3 will be admitted for free each day.

Senior citizens over 62 and military members will receive free admission on Thursday until 5 p.m.

Free acts

Magic Show

Petting Zoo; starting Thursday

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs; daily

Car Show Saturday and Sunday only

Classic JP Car Show; Saturday and Sunday all day

4-H livestock auction; Sunday at 1 p.m.

Rides

Wednesday and Thursday: $30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close

$30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close Friday, Saturday and Sunday: $30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.

$30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: $25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close

$25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close Individual tickets will also be available for purchase

Grandstand Events

Illinois State Pullers: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission)

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission) Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby: Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($10 admission)

Tickets to Grandstand Stage events can be purchased at the Kane County Fair website. For more information on events, schedules and concert lineups, visit the website or contact the fair office at 630-584-6926.