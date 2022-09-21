St. Charles Park District’s Norris Rec Center to host new tennis event, programs

The upcoming fall and winter seasons will bring a new and returning tennis opportunities at the Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles.

In addition to year-round tennis lessons and court time, St. Charles Park District tennis staff are offering a wide range of tournaments and programs for all ages, resulting in improved technique as well as a healthier lifestyle, according to a news release from the park district.

“Tennis is a great lifetime sport. It provides cardiovascular value and an opportunity to meet different people,” said Bill Dahm, tennis pro supervisor at the facility. “We’re hoping that people who haven’t visited Norris or people who haven’t been here in a long time might see something interesting in one of the events and that will lead to more participation and maybe a membership.”

The new member Guest Tennis Classic: Co-Ed Doubles Tournament is an opportunity for those age 21 and older to bring a nonmember friend to act as a tennis partner. The tournament, which takes place Nov. 13, is a chance for all involved to enjoy some camaraderie amongst the competition.

The next new offering is the Dec. 17 Ugly Sweater In-House Tournament for participants ages 8 to 18. A garish holiday sweater is the prize for the winner of this singles, double-elimination event.

First up of the returning programs is Pizza & Play, which encourages rallies among friends with a focus on point play drills and games led by tennis pros. Those who complete drills or win games will be awarded prizes before all have the chance to feast on pizza. This program, offered on Sept. 23 and Oct. 28, is aimed at those ages 12 to 18.

Holiday Hitters will keep those ages 4 to 18 active from Dec. 27 to 29. A knowledgeable instructor will provide guidance on individual strokes to enhance each player’s game.

For more information, including costs and registration, visit www.norrisrec.org.