St. Charles Park District’s cultural connections event highlights LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

The St Charles Park District on Wednesday will celebrate love, friendship and individuality to recognize LGBTQIA+ Pride Month as part of its “Connecting Cultures in the Community” series.

This week’s activities will include live music, face painting, crafts, a colorful balloon arch for photo opportunities and other activities.

Every month, the park district holds the program on a Wednesday evening, each with a different theme. By offering free, unique cultural experiences, St. Charles Park District is inspiring gatherings for all ages and interests, according to a news release from the park district.

Each event is held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St. in downtown St. Charles.

Culver’s Ice Cream will be onsite scooping up ice cream treats. Several local organizations will be onsite to share information about supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in the St. Charles area.

Among those scheduled to attend the event are representatives from Youth Outlook and PFLAG DuPage, to name a few.

“There are so many community resources out there, this is a great way to learn more about them,” said Samantha Newman, lead coordinator for this month’s event, in the release. She is the park district’s dance program coordinator and fitness instructor and a parent of a child in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Newman said she understands firsthand the questions and concerns parents and grandparents may feel as they navigate their roles.

“Maybe you’ve questioned how to properly use pronouns or where to find gender affirming healthcare. The event will be an opportunity to ask those questions,” she said.

While this may be the first time for the Pride Celebration as part of the park district’s cultural arts program, Newman has a vision to see the event continue to grow.

“The community here is really supportive,” she said.

LGBTQIA+ is the inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex and asexual.

To reserve tickets or more details: stcparks.org/connections.







