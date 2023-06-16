Batavia officials appoint new alderman in 4th Ward, approve permit for new ‘brewstillery’

The Batavia City Council on Tuesday appointed Dustin Pieper, of the 100 block of North Prairie Street, to be the new 4th Ward alderman, replacing former Alderman Tom Connelly, who was reelected in April but resigned in May.

Tom Connelly resigned as Batavia's 4th Ward alderman in May, after he was reelected in the April 4 election. (Photo provided)

Pieper works as an engineer and has live in Batavia for over four years, according to his application.

Pieper and another candidate, Katherine Swiecicki, were interviewed individually during the June 13 Committee of the Whole meeting. Following a closed vote, Pieper was announced the winner by Mayor Jeffery Schielke.

“On behalf of the city, I would say that we would be lucky if either of the two of you were selected,” said Alderman Dan Chanzit.

Pieper will be sworn in during the June 20 City Council meeting.

Also at the meeting, officials approved a permit for Grainology Brewstillery, which is set to open later this year.

The brewstillery’s co-founders Michael Reed and Jason Kelly sought a conditional use permit allowing them to open an over 5,000 sq. ft. brewery and tap room on 131 Flinn St., according to meeting documents.

“Our current projected [opening] timeline with some contingencies is Nov. 15, plus or minus a month. So this year is the target,” Reed said. “We are all about a better living through chemistry, a field-to-fork experience [and] a grain-to-glass experience.”

Documents showed that Grainology will also include an outdoor patio seating area to be built once the main facility opens. The distillery and taproom will encompass an approximately 9,571 sq. ft. building.