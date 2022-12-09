Waubonsee Community College announces new president

Waubonsee Community College announced Friday that Brian Knetl will become the college’s fifth president.

The Board of Trustees will officially appoint Knetl at the Dec. 14 meeting. The college’s current president, Christine Sobek, is retiring on Jan. 4 after more than 21 years in the position.

According to a news release, Knetl currently serves as provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College.

His experience in community college administration began as an assistant dean at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, after which he spent 10 years at Harper College in Palatine, where he served as interim provost, associate provost, dean of liberal arts and founding associate dean of the Center for Adjunct Faculty Engagement.

Before his transition into administration, Knetl was a full-time faculty member in the Theater Department at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Saint Mary’s University, a master’s degree in theatre from Texas State University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Loyola University-Chicago, the release stated.