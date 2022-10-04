Elgin Community College Foundation gala “Dare to Dream” raises $110,000 for students

The Elgin Community College Foundation’s 2022 Gala, Dare to Dream, raised more than $110,000 that will be used to support of students, including funding for scholarships and mini-grants for faculty projects, according to a news release.

More than 200 guests attended the event, which featured several student performances as well as a showcase of some of the different career pathways that the college offers. The EYSO/Hanson String Quartet opened the evening reception while guests could visit instructor- and student- led demonstrations. Automotive, culinary arts, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, ophthalmic technician and performing arts were all represented, the release stated.

The gala also honored recipients of the 2022 ECC Foundation Awards:

ECC Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award: Kayla Chase, ‘06

ECC Esteemed Recent Alumni Award: Jacob Arndt, ‘13

ECC Friend of Education Award: Tom Roeser, President, OTTO Engineering

Exceptional Friend of the ECC Foundation Award: Jeanne Sigman

ECC President’s Lasting Impact Award: John Duffy, ECC Trustee & JPMorgan Chase

The entire gala presentation, photos of the evening and videos from the award winners are available at elgin.edu/gala.