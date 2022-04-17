Elgin Community College to host adult education information session

Elgin Community College will hold an in-person adult student information session on Monday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. in Building B, Community and Heritage Rooms 180 and 181, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Adults considering returning to school or enrolling in college for the first time are invited to attend this free event open to the public, according to a news release from the college.

“The adult information session will provide prospective adult students with an overview of the campus, academic programs, financial aid, scholarships, and Adult Education Programs,” said Lauren Nehlsen, PhD, associate dean, recruitment and outreach services and Center for Global Engagement. “Attend this event if you are looking to restart your education, learn a new trade, or enhance your skills to get a better job. We warmly welcome you to come and learn about all the ways ECC supports adult learners.”

ECC professional staff will be on hand from admissions, financial aid, academic advising, career services, records, and continuing education to provide insight and answer questions. Individuals can increase their skill set, employability, job security, and lifetime earnings with a degree or certificate. Some programs of study offer night or weekend classes to accommodate students who work full time. Area companies may offer tuition reimbursement; potential students should check with their employers for details.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To register and for additional information on the adult information session, visit the Adult Info Session page. If possible, attendees should bring high-school and college transcripts if applicable. ECC’s admissions and recruitment department can be reached at 847-214-7385 or admissions@elgin.edu.