One person in custody, one suspect still on the loose after car burglary, pursuit near Campton Hills

A woman is in custody at the Campton Hills Police Department, while another suspect remains on the loose, after an attempted car burglary near Campton Hills early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a car burglary in the 7N000 block of Nancy Lane in unincorporated Campton Township just before 5 a.m. April 28. The suspects were confronted outside of the home, when one fled on foot while another drove away in a white Chrysler minivan.

The minivan was located near Route 47 and Kenmar Drive, and later found abandoned in the Fisherman’s Inn parking lot on Main Street in Blackberry Township.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, with Campton Hills Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Elburn Police Department and the Sugar Grove Police Department are still actively investigating.

The Kane County Drone Team and Kane County K-9 team were also deployed. This is an isolated and contained investigation, the release stated.