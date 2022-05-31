Motorist charged with felony DUI in Batavia

BATAVIA – A North Aurora man was charged with felony aggravated drunken driving in Batavia, according to police reports and court records.

Michael J. Rady, 57, of the 400 block of Hickory Street, North Aurora, was also charged May 15 with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving in the wrong lane, driving without insurance and driving without lights on when required, according to police and court records.

Rady was charged with the felony because this was his third violation, according to the charging documents and police reports. Rady was charged with DUI in 1986 and 1994 in DuPage County, according to Secretary of State driving records.

Police noticed Rady’s white 2016 Mazda CX-5 east on First Street approaching Batavia Avenue at 2 a.m. with only its daytime running lamps on in front and no rear taillights illuminated, according to the police report.

Rady stopped at the light on Batavia Avenue and Main Street, then continued south on Batavia Avenue “and crossed almost completely over the center line into the oncoming left turn lane. The vehicle then turned on its lights. As (responding officer) was following, the vehicle crossed its passenger tires into the curbside lane from the inside lane of traffic,” the report stated.

The officer then pulled Rady over, the report stated.

Rady was able to produce his driver’s license, but “was having problems with his fine motor skills trying to reach into his wallet and take things out of his wallet,” the report stated. “After several minutes, Michael produced his health insurance card.”

Rady told the officer he had a “couple” of drinks that night, the report stated.

A passenger in his car told the officer he had just met Rady that night while they were at Bulldog Cellar Bar & Grill, 1 E. Wilson St., Batavia, and that Rady offered to drive him home, the report stated.

Another officer gave the passenger a ride home as the route he wanted to walk was not safe due to lack of lighting or sidewalks, the report stated.

Officers found a cooler on the passenger floorboard that had ice and a Labatt’s beer inside; officers found an empty Labatt’s beer bottle behind the passenger side headrest in a car seat carrier, the report stated.

Rady was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, was ordered not to drink alcohol or take drugs, not to drive unless he has valid insurance and was placed on a SCRAM device, according to court records. SCRAM stands for secure continuous remote alcohol monitor. The device measures alcohol present in the body.

Because Rady refused to give a breath test, his license is to be suspended for one year, beginning June 30, Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker said.

Rady’s attorney filed a petition May 24 to ask the judge to rescind the statuary summary suspension of his license. Rady’s next court date is scheduled for June 1, court records show.

Aggravated DUI is a Class 2 felony, punishable by two to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or probation of up to four years, if convicted.

Rady’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.