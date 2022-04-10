One dead, five injured in shooting at Elgin gathering Sunday

A man is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a gathering on the city’s east side early Sunday.

The man’s identity is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy. At 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Congdon Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officers arriving on the scene found five subjects with injuries who were later transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers were later notified of a sixth subject with injuries that had self-transported to a local hospital. Preliminary information received is that the shooting occurred during a gathering and appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are actively investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available. Those with information can call the department at 847-289-2600.

To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.







