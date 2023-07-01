Chicago man faces felony charges after Delnor nurse sees handgun in his pants

GENEVA – A Chicago man, who was being treated at a hospital following a car accident, was later charged with several gun-related felonies after a nurse at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva saw a handgun in his pants, according to police and court records.

Keith C. Schweikle, 60, of the 100 block of West 107th Place, Chicago, posted $6,000 as bail, or 10% of the $60,000 bond that was set on June 22, records show.

And then he did not show up for his Wednesday court appearance.

Associate Judge Alice Tracy issued a warrant for Schweikle’s arrest and re-set his bond at $100,000.

Schweikle was in a car crash June 19 in the 400 block of North Randall Road, about 200 feet south of Bricher Road, according to an email from Geneva Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia.

“While slowing for stopped traffic in front of him, Mr. Schweikle was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him,” according to Maduzia’s email. “St. Charles Fire and Geneva Fire both responded to the scene to transport patients.”

Schweikle was at Delnor Hospital about 1:20 p.m., and when he was being transferred to a cart, a nurse observed a handgun tucked into his pants on the right side of his lower back, according to Geneva police reports.

The nurse called hospital security, who put the gun in an office safe, then called police.

The gun, a Mossberg 1, 9mm, silver and black, was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, the report stated.

Northwestern Medicine spokesman Christopher King stated in an email that once the clinical team discovered the firearm, they followed protocol and immediately called security.

“At no time was our staff or patients in harm’s way,” King’s email stated. “We are grateful that our staff handled the situation appropriately in the moment.”

Schweikle has three convictions for firearms offenses, two in Cook County in 2002 and 2004 and one in Kankakee in 1994, according to the report, Maduzia’s email and court records.

According to the charging documents, Schweikle was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, having been previously convicted of three gun-related felonies; of being a felon in possession of a weapon; and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in that he knowingly carried a loaded gun, easily accessible, on his person or in his vehicle, while not having a valid FOID card or concealed carry permit.

Because of his previous convictions, the most serious charge against Schweikle is being an armed habitual criminal. A Class X felony, it is punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Schweikle’s public defender did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.