Geneva Chamber welcomes Fox Den Cooking Classes

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on June 30 for Fox Den Cooking Classes, 131 S. 1st St., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Owner and Chef, Jess Evans cut the ribbon held by her husband Randy Evans and Ashley Keller, owner of Weathered Ways Farm. They were joined at the celebration by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors, staff and St. Charles Business Alliance.

For more information on this business, visit their website http://www.foxdencooking.com