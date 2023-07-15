July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Geneva Chamber welcomes Fox Den Cooking Classes

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on June 30 for Fox Den Cooking Classes.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on June 30 for Fox Den Cooking Classes. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on June 30 for Fox Den Cooking Classes, 131 S. 1st St., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Owner and Chef, Jess Evans cut the ribbon held by her husband Randy Evans and Ashley Keller, owner of Weathered Ways Farm. They were joined at the celebration by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors, staff and St. Charles Business Alliance.

For more information on this business, visit their website http://www.foxdencooking.com

Kane County