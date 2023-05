Burger and Sushi House, or BASH, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 19 at its 124 W. State St. location in Geneva.

Owners Cody and Chanel Renkosik cut the ribbon surrounded by associates, family, friends and members of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and chamber member Neil Johnson held the ribbon.

For more information on this business, visit burgerandsushihouse.com.