The Executive Geek celebrates first anniversary with ribbon cutting

BATAVIA — The Executive Geek celebrated the first anniversary of its founding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 22 on the steps of the Batavia Chamber’s office, 106 W. Wilson St.

Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration alongside owner Heather Kwitschau and her husband, Jeremy. The celebration also included a number of well-wishers from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, Batavia elected officials, neighboring business owners and friends, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber.

The Executive Geek maintains a virtual office, concentrating on bookkeeping for nonprofits. In one year, Kwitschau has built a virtual team that supports clients throughout the United States. The team includes Christina Durrant of Fox Valley, Yesenia Pedraza of Florida and Laurie Coia of Iowa. For more information about the Executive Geek and the services it offers, visit theexecutivegeek.com or find its page on Facebook.

Contact Kwitschau at 406-848-4335(GEEK) or info@theexecutivegeek.com.