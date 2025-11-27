Kane County Board again delays filling District 2 vacancy

The Kane County Board has again refused to fill the District 2 vacancy. In a special session Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, it voted 10-6 against seating Matthew Dingeldein. Four board members abstained. (Jeff Knox- Daily Herald)

The Kane County Board has again refused to fill the District 2 vacancy.

In a special session Tuesday, it voted 10-6 against seating Matthew Dingeldein. Four board members abstained.

Chairman Corinne Pierog recommended his appointment, after her first choice, Mary Berman, withdrew her application. On Nov. 17, Pierog asked the board to approve Berman, but the board ended up tabling the vote.

Board member Jarrett Sanchez moved that the board consider another applicant, Kimberley Young, but the board voted against that. Pierog announced before the vote that she would not appoint Young even if the board voted “yes.”

The District 2 vacancy was created by the Oct. 2 death of Dale Berman, a Democrat from North Aurora. State law requires the seat be filled by a member of the same political party. Three Republicans voted for Dingeldein; eight Democrats voted against him.

Five people applied to fill the vacancy: His wife, Mary Berman; Dingeldein; Young; Ellen Nottke; and Martha Quetsch Davison.

Davison withdrew from consideration. Nottke was deemed ineligible because she last voted as a Republican in a primary election.

An appointment to the board would serve until Dec. 1, 2026. The rest of Berman’s term, which expires in 2028, would be filled in the November 2026 election.

Nottke, Davison, Dingeldein and Young are running in the March primary for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

County board vacancies are supposed to be filled within 60 days, according to state law. But the law doesn’t address what happens if the vacancy is not filled, according to Assistant State’s Attorney John Franks, the county board’s legal adviser.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251127/news/kane-board-again-delays-filling-district-2-vacancy/