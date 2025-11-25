Naperville man shot ex-girlfriend, another man, then himself at Aurora restaurant, police say

Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting Nov. 22, 2025 at Two Brothers restaurant in Aurora. (Daily Herald Media Group file photo)

A Naperville man shot a woman to death Saturday night in Aurora, possibly after learning from a social media post that she would be there with another man, Aurora police said Monday afternoon.

Bryan Heineman, 43, of Naperville, shot Jazmine Barclay, 24, of Aurora, and another man. Heineman then killed himself, according to police.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway. Multiple people called 911.

Investigators determined Heineman and Barclay had dated. Barclay and a 33-year-old man were together on the upper-level balcony when Heineman entered.

“Evidence suggests he went there specifically to confront the pair and may have learned their location from a social media post. Moments after approaching them, Heineman opened fire, striking both victims before turning the gun on himself,” the news release said.

Heineman died at the scene. Barclay was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

The other victim remains in critical condition at an unnamed hospital.

No bystanders were hurt.

“This was a deeply traumatic event for the victims, their families, the employees and patrons who were there, and the community as a whole,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the news release. “People simply trying to enjoy their night out were suddenly confronted with targeted violence. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and every member of our community who is still processing what they experienced.”

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500.

