Ex-coroner running for sheriff, as Kane County candidates start filing for election

Candidates lined up Monday at the Kane County Clerk’s office in Geneva to file to run for county offices in the 2026 primary. (Rick West)

Former Kane County Coroner Rob Russell made it official Monday morning: He wants to be the county’s next sheriff.

Russell, a Republican, was among the bevy of candidates filing petitions Monday morning at the county clerk’s office, seeking his party’s nomination in the March 17 primary election.

“I’ve got to continue the mission I started 16 years ago,” when he first ran, unsuccessfully, for sheriff, Russell said. He went on to serve three terms as county coroner, until he lost his reelection bid in November.

Elburn village Trustee Lou Santoyo also filed petitions for the Republican sheriff’s nomination.

“It is a personal mission to contribute to my county with the 28 years I have in law enforcement,” said Santoyo, a retired Cook County sheriff’s detective.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection. Undersheriff Amy Johnson filed for the position as a Democrat, as did sheriff’s sergeant Andrew Schwab of Batavia and Salvador Rodriguez of Sugar Grove.

Russell said the office is running well under Hain, and Russell wants to “see through” the opening of a forensics laboratory, a collaboration between the coroner’s and sheriff’s offices that started when he was in office.

Other offices

Treasurer Chris Lauzen, a Republican from Aurora, filed for reelection.

There’s a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for the post. County Auditor Penny Wegman of Elgin, Campton Hills resident Chris Johansen and Gilberts resident Connie Cain filed petitions.

Clerk Jack Cunningham, a Republican, filed for reelection. He has been clerk for 24 years. Democrat Brian Pollock, a former county board member who has worked for the clerk’s office, also filed for the office.

Board seats

Democrat incumbents filing for county board seats included Alex Arroyo (District 7), Deborah Allan (District 17), Myrna Molina (District 1), Mohammad Iqbal (District 19), Michael Linder (District 13), Anita Lewis (District 3) and Leslie Juby (District 11).

Republican incumbent Bill Lenert filed for reelection in District 5, as did Cliff Surges in District 21 and David Young in District 15.

Nicolas Jiminez is seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 13 seat. Deborah Willis is running as a Democrat for the District 17 seat. Julie Forbes is running as a Democrat for the District 11 seat, and Kate Monteleone is seeking the District 15 post.

Steve Serafin of Elgin is running for the Republican nod for District 19. Ryan Deniz is seeking the Republican nomination for District 13. Jeffrey Magnussen and Jennifer Abbatacola are running for District 9.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251027/local-politics/former-corner-seeking-sheriffs-post-as-kane-county-candidates-start-filing-for-election/